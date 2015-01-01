Abstract

Autistic people are more likely to experience suicidal thoughts and behaviors. The underlying relationships between potential risk factors and suicidal thoughts and behaviors in autistic individuals remain unclear. To understand this, we investigated whether specific factors in childhood/youth explain the effects of pre-existing autism spectrum disorder (ASD) diagnoses on later suicidal thoughts and behaviors in adolescence/adulthood. We assessed internalizing and externalizing problems, bullying experiences, and executive functions (including cognitive flexibility, sustained attention, and spatial working memory) at an average baseline age of 13.4 years and suicidal thoughts and behaviors at an average follow-up age of 19.2 years among 129 autistic and 121 typically developing (TD) individuals. During the follow-up period in adolescence/adulthood, autistic individuals were more likely to report suicidal thoughts than TD individuals. Being bullied partially accounted for the relationship between a pre-existing ASD diagnosis and later-reported higher suicidal thoughts. Contrary to our hypothesis, higher (instead of lower) cognitive flexibility in some autistic young people appeared to partially explain their higher rates of suicidal thoughts compared with typically developing young people. The findings imply that school bullying prevention and tailored intervention programs for autistic people, especially those with higher cognitive flexibility, are warranted to reduce their risks of experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Language: en