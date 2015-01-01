|
Citation
Chamarro A, Díaz-Moreno A, Bonilla I, Cladellas R, Griffiths MD, Gómez-Romero MJ, Limonero JT. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e326.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38291407
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Previous studies have associated videogame playing and social media use with suicidal behaviors together with lower stress coping or poor emotion regulation strategies. Due to the inconclusive evidence regarding the factors associated with suicidal behavior, the present study aimed to overcome the limitations of previous research and explored the relationship between adolescent stress, problematic internet use (PIU), gaming disorder (GD), and emotional regulation (ER) in a cross-section design. It was hypothesized that stress would have a direct effect on suicide risk (SR) as well as being mediated by PIU, GD, and ER.
Language: en
Keywords
Stress; Emotional regulation; Gaming disorder; Online social networking; Problematic internet use; Suicide risk