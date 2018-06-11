|
Citation
|
Deng A, Zarrett N, Sweeney AM. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e327.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38291408
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Guided by Self-Determination Theory, this study aimed to examine the potential mediating effects of autonomous and controlled motivations on physical activity (PA) experiences of afterschool program (ASP) staff with occupational stress.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adults; Afterschool program; Mediating effect; Moderate-to-vigorous physical activity; Self-determination motivations