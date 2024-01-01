Abstract

BACKGROUND: In South Africa, fire-related deaths are common, particularly within dense informal housing settlements. Published data on deaths from fire incidents in Cape Town is sparse. Additionally, little emphasis has been placed on the role of toxicological investigations in these deaths, despite the known risk of alcohol and drug impairment to burn injury.



METHODS: A retrospective, descriptive analysis of post-mortem case reports from Salt River Mortuary was conducted to investigate all deaths in which fires were involved in the west metropole of Cape Town, between 2006 to 2018. Demographic, circumstantial, and toxicological data were analyzed using R software.



RESULTS: In total 1370 fire deaths occurred over 13 years, with a mean of 106 (SD ± 18) cases per annum (≈3% of the annual caseload and a mortality rate of 5.5 per 100,000). Males (70.4%), adults (mean=30.7 years), and toddlers (1-4 years old) were notably at risk. Deaths typically occurred in the early morning (00h00 - 06h00) (45.7%), during winter (32.1%), and in lower socioeconomic areas with highly dense informal settlements (65.6%), with 29% of deaths occurring in multi-fatality incidents. Ethanol was detected (≥0.01 g/100 mL) in 55.1% of cases submitted for analysis (71.5%), with a mean of 0.18 g/100 mL, and with 93.8% of positive cases > 0.05 g/100 mL. Carboxyhaemoglobin (COHb) analysis was requested in 76.4% of cases, with 57% of cases having a %COHb of ≥ 20%. Toxicology results (for drugs other than ethanol) from the national laboratory were outstanding in 34.4% of the cases at the conclusion of the study. BAC and %COHb were significantly higher in deaths from burns and smoke inhalation (usually accidents) than deaths from combined trauma and burns (typically homicides). Fire deaths with high COHb levels were more likely to display cherry-red discoloration (OR=3.1) and soot in the airways (OR=2.7) at autopsy.



CONCLUSION: This article provides an updated description of fire deaths in the west metropole of Cape Town. The importance of BAC and COHb testing in these cases was noted, and the authors call for an investigation of the role of drug impairment (specifically frequently misused drugs methamphetamine and methaqualone) as a risk factor in these deaths. Areas of high-density informal settlements, where open flames are used to heat, light, and cook, were noted as high risk.

Language: en