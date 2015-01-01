Abstract

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the prevalence and severity of psychiatric disorders among sexual and gender diverse (SGD) young people was greater than in their heterosexual/cisgender peers. We systematically reviewed literature examining the prevalence, severity, and risk factors for psychiatric disorders among SGD young people aged 25 and under during the pandemic. Four databases (MEDLINE, PsycInfo, Scopus and Web of Science) were searched. Eligibility criteria were studies assessing prevalence rates, mean symptomology scores and risk factors of psychiatric disorders using contemporaneous screening measures or diagnosis. Thirteen studies of mixed quality were identified. Most studies indicated SGD young people were at high risk of experiencing several psychiatric disorders including depressive and generalised anxiety disorder compared to the general population. This group also experienced more severe symptomology of various psychiatric disorders compared to their heterosexual/cisgender peers. Risk factors included those specific to the pandemic along with factors that led to greater risk before the pandemic. This systematic review has indicated evidence of heightened risk of psychiatric disorders among SGD young people during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is important for clinicians to acknowledge the needs of SGD young people, working with them to co-develop more inclusive care as they deal with the pandemic's fallout.

