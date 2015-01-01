Abstract

Given the risks to mental health associated with cannabis use in youth and the increase in cannabis legalization worldwide and in the U.S., there is a need to understand existing evidence-based approaches to integrated management of psychiatric disorders in youth who use cannabis. This systematic review aimed to appraise the current evidence on integrated treatment for adolescents and young adults with common psychiatric disorders who engage in regular cannabis use. A total of 989 studies were screened for inclusion. Study's titles and abstracts were screened and advanced to full text review for further screening by two independent reviewers. Thirty-five full-text articles were reviewed, with five articles ultimately meeting all criteria for inclusion. Five randomized controlled trials examined the effects of therapeutic interventions in youth with common psychiatric disorders who used cannabis, including two studies on depression, one on bipolar disorder, one on anxiety and one on PTSD were reviewed. No studies were considered high in risk of bias. Overall, there is a paucity of research on the treatment of comorbid adolescent mental health disorders and cannabis use, which limits the ability to draw evidence-based treatment recommendations.

