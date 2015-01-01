Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Evaluations of alcohol environmental prevention efforts examine short-term effects of these interventions on alcohol-related problems. We examine whether the effects of the Sacramento Neighborhood Alcohol Prevention Project (SNAPP), an alcohol environmental intervention aimed to reduce alcohol-related problems in two neighbourhoods, on child abuse and neglect remained 7 years post-implementation.



METHODS: SNAPP used a quasi-experimental non-equivalent control group design, where intervention activities occurred in the South area, followed by those in the North area 2 years later. Our sample size is 3912 space-time units (326 census block groups × 12 years [1999-2010]). Outcomes were measured at the household level and included: (i) all foster care entries total; and (ii) the subset of foster care entries that were alcohol related. Data were analysed using Bayesian conditionally autoregressive space-time models.



RESULTS: We find that the decreases in total (relative rate [RR] = 0.882, 95% credible interval [CrI] 0.795, 0.980) and alcohol-related (RR = 0.888, 95% CrI 0.791, 0.997) foster care entries remain in the North intervention area although the magnitude of those changes are smaller than immediately post-intervention. Increases found in alcohol-related foster care entries in the South area immediately post-intervention were not significant 7 years later (RR = 1.128, 95% CrI 0.975, 1.307).



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: Reductions in child abuse and neglect due to an alcohol environmental intervention can be maintained. Environmental interventions that provide community-level primary prevention strategies could be more easily sustained and more cost effective than individual-level interventions, although more research is needed to identify why interventions may be successful in specific contexts and not others.

