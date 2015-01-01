Abstract

Preterm born individuals have an increased risk for mental health problems. Participation in club sport is associated with better mental health but the causal direction is unclear. It is not known whether this association could also be found in preterm children. Data from term born (N = 10,368), late preterm (N = 630), and very to moderately preterm born (N = 243) children from the Millennium Cohort Study at the ages of 3, 5, 7, 11, and 14 years were used. Longitudinal associations between the parent-reported Strengths and Difficulties questionnaire (SDQ) and club sport participation (days per week) were analysed using multigroup structural equation modelling, adjusting for gender, maternal depression, parental education; motor problems and attrition were controlled for. Multi-group structural equation modelling showed that children with more peer relationship problems, emotional symptoms, conduct problems or hyperactivity-inattention were less likely to participate in club sport at subsequent assessment time points. More days with club sport participation was associated with lower levels of emotional symptoms and peer relationship problems but not conduct problems or hyperactivity-inattention at subsequent ages.



RESULTS were similar in all gestational age groups. Club sport participation predicts lower levels of peer relationship and emotional problems in subsequent waves while it is also predicted by lower levels of emotional problems, peer relationship problems, conduct problems and hyperactivity-inattention in preceding waves. Since no differences in the relationship between SDQ subscales and club sport participation were seen with regard to gestational age groups, club sport should be encouraged in all children.

