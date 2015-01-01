|
Citation
|
Rojo-Ramos J, Castillo-Paredes A, Mayordomo-Pinilla N, Galán-Arroyo C. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1339863.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38288276
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: In recent years, cyberbullying rates have increased, especially among adolescents in the school environment. According to the literature, the factors that influence this type of behavior are access to technologies, physical activity and BMI, among others.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cyberbullying; E-AEM; ECIP-Q; motor self-efficacy; physical activity