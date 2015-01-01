Abstract

In this study the researchers tested a conceptual model of the relationship between the perceived social support and mental well-being of mothers and their physically abusive behavior (slapping or shaking) toward babies who cry excessively. A structured questionnaire was employed to conduct a cross-sectional study. Between February and June 2021, research data were collected from 418 mothers with 0- to 12-month-old babies who cried at least 2 hours a day. The survey data were analyzed with a structural equation model. Perceived family support and mental well-being were significantly associated with physically abusive behavior that occurred in the form of slapping or shaking (β(1) = 0.401; β(2) = 0.471; p < 0.001). Mental well-being mediated the relationship between perceived family support and physically abusive behavior in the form of slapping or shaking (β = 0.108; p = 0.002).

Language: en