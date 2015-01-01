Abstract

Medication exposures and poisonings are a major cause of pediatric morbidity and mortality. Unsafe patient practices are well documented despite the American Academy of Pediatrics recommending that pediatric primary care clinicians discuss medication safety with patients. Current clinician counseling practices for pediatric patients are unknown. Studies of adult patients suggest that physician counseling practices often focus on administration but not storage or disposal. To address this gap, we administered a web-based survey to clinically active pediatric primary care clinicians in two mid-Atlantic health care systems. Survey content focused on characteristics of medication safety counseling practices by age group, including safe medication storage, administration, and disposal. Of 151 clinicians emailed, 40 (26.5%) responded. The majority were physicians (93.5%), female (87.1%), and completed residency/clinical training in pediatrics >15 years ago (58.1%). Most (82.5%) reported having >1 pediatric patient (aged < 19 years) in their practice who experienced an unintentional or intentional medication exposure or poisoning event. Reported practices for medication safety counseling often varied by patient age but safe disposal was rarely addressed for any age group. Respondents generally felt less knowledgeable and less comfortable with providing counseling on safe disposal in comparison to safe storage and safe administration. Nearly all respondents (97%) would like to provide more counseling about medication safety, and the majority (81.3%) wanted additional educational resources. In this survey, we identified several modifiable deficits in pediatric medical counseling practices and a need for additional clinician training and resources, most notably in the content area of safe disposal.

