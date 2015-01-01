Abstract

In May 2021, a reauthorization of the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA) was introduced in the U.S. Senate. This reauthorization substantially amends provisions concerning infants affected by prenatal substance exposure and decidedly shifts the policy from a child safety- to a public health-focused approach to achieve the larger goals of healthy and safe child development and caregiver recovery from substance use disorder. Despite its honorable aspirations, no research has tested whether CAPTA "works". To advance scholarship on this policy, we summarize the service needs for this population and clarify how the CAPTA reauthorization aims to address these needs. We then apply a health utilization theory to understanding the mechanisms of effect on maternal-child outcomes. Based on this theoretical analysis, we discuss directions for future research.

Language: en