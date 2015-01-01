Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Firearm injuries are the leading cause of death among young people in the USA and disproportionately impact communities of colour and those experiencing socioeconomic distress. Understanding the personal goals of violently injured patients is essential to identifying protective factors and developing interventions that promote them. However, limited research characterising these personal goals exists.



OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to use qualitative thematic analysis to analyse and describe the personal goals of young people who enrolled in a region-wide hospital-based violence intervention programme after surviving a violent injury.



METHODS: A qualitative coding framework was developed, evaluated, and implemented using data from Life Outside of Violence, the St. Louis Area Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Programme. Chart abstraction procedures were used to compile qualitative data on Life Outside of Violence participants' personal goals documented by clinical case managers during individual treatment planning sessions with participants (n=168). Descriptive analyses are reported and implications for practice are discussed.



RESULTS: Key findings reveal that (1) violent injury survivors have unmet therapeutic and resource needs, indicating the importance of having service providers with both clinical and case management skills, (2) anger management is a common clinical goal, and (3) employment opportunities are a common resource need.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings from this study inform the implementation of the Life Outside of Violence programme and offer a roadmap to other hospital-based violence intervention programmes operating nation-wide. Our results provide insight into participants' needs, desires, and motivations, allowing unique opportunities for improved participant engagement and service delivery.

