Abstract

This quasi-experimental study evaluated the impact of a 10-week evidence-based falls prevention program (Bingocize®) on self-reported fear of falling, general health, physical activity, social isolation, and avoidance behavior, in community-dwelling older adults in Virginia. Participants > 60 years of age (n= 481) attended BingocizeR group sessions twice per week for 10 weeks. The program combined conventional bingo with periodic strength, balance, flexibility exercises, and fall prevention education. Pre and post assessments gauged participants' self-perception of fear of falling, general health, physical activity, social isolation, and avoidance behavior. 481 participants attended at least 80% of the sessions. Following the intervention, paired sample t-tests revealed statistically significant improvements (p <.05) in fear of falling, physical activity, social isolation, avoidance behavior, and yet there was no notable change in self-reported general health. The 10-week BingocizeR program appears to improve physical activity, social isolation, avoidance behavior, and fear of falling. Self-reported general health did not significantly change.

Language: en