Citation
Levy S, Minegishi M, Brogna M, Subramaniam G, McCormack J, Weiss R, Weitzman ER. J. Addict. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38289239
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: The World Mental Health Composite International Diagnostic Interview Substance Abuse Module (WMH-CIDI-SAM) is commonly used as a criterion standard measure for substance use disorder (SUD) diagnoses, although the accuracy of this tool when used with adolescents is unknown. The objective of this study was to evaluate the agreement between SUD diagnoses for adolescents made by WMH-CIDI-SAM and those made by specialists based on Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (Fifth Edition) (DSM-5) SUD criteria during an SUD evaluation.
