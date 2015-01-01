|
Gaunt L, Guy A, Wolke D, Lee KS. J. Adolesc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38288861
INTRODUCTION: We investigated whether gender-typed traits (masculinity and femininity) contemporaneously predicted self-reported peer victimization, peer-reported peer victimization, and sibling victimization. We also tested the moderating role of sex and popularity.
Language: en
gender; bullying; adolescence; popularity; victimization