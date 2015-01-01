|
Citation
Jepsen SD, Costin A, Bookman J, Kaye G. J. Agromed. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38288728
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Agriculture is a hazardous industry with undocumented injury events. Credible surveillance measures are critical for this industry, especially to guide injury prevention programs with targeted recommendations for specific commodity groups and populations. This multi-phase study explored the feasibility for two state agency databases, the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC) Program and the Emergency Medical Services Incident Reporting System (EMSIRS), to augment the state's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) annual reports.
Keywords
Agriculture, workers’ compensations; emergency medical services; injury surveillance; occupational incidents