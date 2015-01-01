Abstract

BACKGROUND: Agriculture is a hazardous industry with undocumented injury events. Credible surveillance measures are critical for this industry, especially to guide injury prevention programs with targeted recommendations for specific commodity groups and populations. This multi-phase study explored the feasibility for two state agency databases, the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC) Program and the Emergency Medical Services Incident Reporting System (EMSIRS), to augment the state's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) annual reports.



METHODS: BWC data described injury claims in agricultural workplaces from 1999 to 2008. State EMSIRS data described the types of medical emergencies for which EMS services were requested to Ohio farms in 2013-2014. Descriptive analyses were performed on each distinctive source.



RESULTS: Over 14,000 BWC claims were analyzed, with primary nature of injury identified as sprains and strains of bodily extremities; falls were the most common cause of injury. The EMSIRS data provided 1,376 cases, where EMS services were requested to Ohio farms at injury onset. Some cases had possibility to be excluded in CFOI or employment claims data, with 24% patients 65 years and older and 6% children 13 years and younger. The primary cause of injury was falls, and the highest reported injury type was blunt trauma.



CONCLUSIONS: Both BWC and EMSIRS databases showed the potential to enhance Ohio's agricultural surveillance data with viable information not found in previously used systems. Each agency database had its own merits to further clarify and quantify morbidity. When used together, these sources enrich surveillance statistics to describe Ohio's agricultural injury incidents.

Language: en