Citation
Ayvazo S, Naveh ME. J. Appl. Behav. Anal. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Wiley-Blackwell)
DOI
PMID
38291558
Abstract
This study investigated the effects of self-monitoring and public posting on the cycling performance of competitive youth cyclists. We measured three primary dependent variables: performance volume, intensity precision, and performance-duration deviation. In addition, we evaluated self-monitoring accuracy and social validity. The participants were three males aged 14-16 years. We used an ABAB design to evaluate an intervention package that consisted primarily of self-monitoring and public posting. Athletes self-monitored their performance after training using an online summative Google Form. The coach publicly posted performance-based rankings on the social media application WhatsApp.
Language: en
Keywords
cycling; performance feedback; public posting; self-monitoring; sport