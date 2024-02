Abstract

PURPOSE: Social isolation and loneliness are social determinants of health (SDOH) that can negatively affect the well-being of older adults. Using technology has the potential to reduce social isolation; thus, increasing safe use of technology among older adults can positively impact their health and promote aging in place.



METHOD: Older adults (N = 730) were surveyed regarding their use of, access and barriers to, satisfaction with, and anticipated future needs related to technology.



RESULTS: Survey respondents found technology was a significant resource for staying connected; however, low levels of satisfaction with devices and fear of scams indicate the need for additional training on the best and safest use of technology.



CONCLUSION/IMPLICATIONS: By screening older adults for SDOH, identifying their current and anticipated needs, and advocating for changes in health care and communities to meet these needs, nurses can help facilitate safe and healthy aging in place for their patients. [Journal of Gerontological Nursing, 50(2), 26-31.].

