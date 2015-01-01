Abstract

BACKGROUND: The acute changes that occur in the small-world topology of the brain in concussion patients remain unclear. Here, we investigated acute changes in the small-world organization of brain networks in concussion patients and their influence on persistent post-concussion symptoms.



METHODS: Eighteen concussion patients and eighteen age-matched controls were enrolled in this study. All participants underwent computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), susceptibility weighted imaging, and blood oxygen level-dependent functional MRI. A complex network analysis method based on graph theory was used to calculate the parameters of small-world networks under different degrees of network sparsity. All subjects were evaluated using the Glasgow Coma Scale and Rivermead Postconcussion Symptom Questionnaire.



RESULTS: Compared with the controls, the normalized cluster coefficient (γ) of whole brain networks in patients and the "small-world" index (σ) was slightly enhanced, whereas the standardized minimum path (λ) was slightly shorter. Whole brain effect (Eglobal) and local effect (Elocal) changes were not pronounced. Under the condition of minimum network sparsity (Dmin = 0.13), the numbers of nodes in the "right intraorbital superior frontal gyrus" (Anatomical Automatic Labeling, AAL26), right globus pallidus (AAL76), and bilateral temporal transverse gyrus (AAL79,80) in brain concussion patients were significantly lower. The numbers of nodes in the left subcapital lobe (AAL61) and left occipital gyrus (AAL51) were significantly higher, and the normalized cluster coefficients of the right intraorbital supraphalus (AAL26) and left posterior cingulate gyrus (AAL35) were significantly increased. The normalized clustering coefficients of the right triangular subfrontal gyrus (AAL55) (based on the normalized clustering coefficients of nodes in AAL14) and left sub-parietal lobes (AAL61) were significantly reduced. The mean local effects of nodes in the right intraorbital upper frontal gyrus (AAL26), left posterior cingulate gyrus (AAL35), and bilateral auxiliary motor cortex (AAL19, 20) were enhanced, whereas the mean local effects of the bilateral triangular inferior frontal gyrus (AAL13,14) and left insular cap (AAL11) were reduced (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: The overall trend of network topology abnormalities in patients was random, and generalized and local functional abnormalities were seen. Changes in the function and affective circuitry of the resting default network were particularly pronounced in these patients, which we speculate may be one of the main drivers of the cognitive dysfunction and mood changes seen in concussion patients.

