Abstract

Traffic accidents put tremendous burdens on the psychosocial aspects of communities. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), after an accident, is one of the most prevalent and incapacitating psychiatric conditions worldwide. In this systematic review, we aimed to investigate the predictors of PTSD in traffic accident victims. Primary search was conducted in November 2021 and updated in 2023. Studies were excluded if they used any analysis except regression for predictors. Cumulatively, primary and update searches retrieved 10,392 articles from databases, and of these, 87 studies were systematically reviewed. The predictors were categorized into sociodemographics, pretrauma, peritrauma, and post-trauma factors. The PTSD assessment time varied between 2 weeks and 3 years. Being a woman, having depression and having a history of road traffic accidents pretraumatically, peritraumatic dissociative experiences, acute stress disorder diagnosis, rumination, higher injury severity, and involvement in litigation or compensation after the trauma were significant predictors of PTSD.

