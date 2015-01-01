|
Russolillo A, Spidel A, Kealy D. J. Nerv. Ment. Dis. 2024; 212(2): 122-128.
38290106
Identity disturbance has been connected to both psychological distress and suicidality, and associated with emotion dysregulation. However, despite empirical evidence of a relationship between lack of identity and poor psychiatric outcomes, the link between impaired identity and emotion dysregulation in suicide risk remains underexplored, particularly among individuals seeking outpatient mental health services. Using data from a large clinical sample (n = 246), the present study examined the association between lack of identity and suicidality and the role of emotion dysregulation within this process.
Language: en