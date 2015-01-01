Abstract

Identity disturbance has been connected to both psychological distress and suicidality, and associated with emotion dysregulation. However, despite empirical evidence of a relationship between lack of identity and poor psychiatric outcomes, the link between impaired identity and emotion dysregulation in suicide risk remains underexplored, particularly among individuals seeking outpatient mental health services. Using data from a large clinical sample (n = 246), the present study examined the association between lack of identity and suicidality and the role of emotion dysregulation within this process.



FINDINGS indicated that the mediation model was significant, with emotion regulation difficulties significantly mediating the association between lack of identity and future suicidal behavior. Furthermore, the indirect effect of lack of identity on anticipated suicidality remained significant beyond general distress and past suicide attempt. Our findings add to the literature examining the complex relationship among lack of identity, emotion regulation, and suicidality.

Language: en