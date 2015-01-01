Abstract

BACKGROUND: Computerized posturography obtained in standing conditions has been applied to classify fall risk for older adults or disease groups. Combining machine learning (ML) approaches is superior to traditional regression analysis for its ability to handle complex data regarding its characteristics of being high-dimensional, non-linear, and highly correlated. The study goal was to use ML algorithms to classify fall risks in community-dwelling older adults with the aid of an explainable artificial intelligence (XAI) approach to increase interpretability.



METHODS: A total of 215 participants were included for analysis. The input information included personal metrics and posturographic parameters obtained from a tracker-based posturography of four standing postures. Two classification criteria were used: with a previous history of falls and the timed-up-and-go (TUG) test. We used three meta-heuristic methods for feature selection to handle the large numbers of parameters and improve efficacy, and the SHapley Additive exPlanations (SHAP) method was used to display the weights of the selected features on the model.



RESULTS: The results showed that posturographic parameters could classify the participants with TUG scores higher or lower than 10 s but were less effective in classifying fall risk according to previous fall history. Feature selections improved the accuracy with the TUG as the classification label, and the Slime Mould Algorithm had the best performance (accuracy: 0.72 to 0.77, area under the curve: 0.80 to 0.90). In contrast, feature selection did not improve the model performance significantly with the previous fall history as a classification label. The SHAP values also helped to display the importance of different features in the model.



CONCLUSION: Posturographic parameters in standing can be used to classify fall risks with high accuracy based on the TUG scores in community-dwelling older adults. Using feature selection improves the model's performance. The results highlight the potential utility of ML algorithms and XAI to provide guidance for developing more robust and accurate fall classification models. Trial registration Not applicable.

Language: en