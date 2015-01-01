|
Citation
Cox A, Morrongiello BA. J. Pediatr. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)
DOI
PMID
38287650
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Unintentional injury is the leading cause of death to children worldwide, and playgrounds pose a significant risk of injury. Those aged 5 and 6 years are particularly vulnerable to playground injuries. Previous interventions have typically targeted environmental modifications or increased supervision to reduce playground injuries; however, minimal research has focused on implementing behavioral interventions that seek to change children's safety knowledge and risk-taking behaviors on the playground. The current randomized trial addressed these gaps in the literature and sought to increase preschool children's hazard awareness skills and knowledge of unsafe playground behaviors and decrease their intentions to engage in risk-taking behaviors on the playground.
Language: en
Keywords
intervention program; playground injury prevention; unintentional injuries