|
Citation
|
Małujło-Balcerska E, Pietras T. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2024; 171: 163-170.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38290234
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Depressive disorder is a complex mental health condition in which the etiopathogenesis involves several factors. Suitable biomarkers for the development of depression have not yet been established. Alterations in cytokines are assumed to be involved in the pathophysiology of depressive disorder. Adipokines (also known as adipocytokines) are important factors that not only regulate the energy balance but also regulate the inflammatory and immune responses. This study investigated the serum levels of adiponectin, leptin, resistin, chemerin, and fetuin A and the possible role of these adipokines in depressive disorder.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adipokines; Biomarkers; Depressive disorder; Inflammation