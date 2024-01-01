Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depressive disorder is a complex mental health condition in which the etiopathogenesis involves several factors. Suitable biomarkers for the development of depression have not yet been established. Alterations in cytokines are assumed to be involved in the pathophysiology of depressive disorder. Adipokines (also known as adipocytokines) are important factors that not only regulate the energy balance but also regulate the inflammatory and immune responses. This study investigated the serum levels of adiponectin, leptin, resistin, chemerin, and fetuin A and the possible role of these adipokines in depressive disorder.



METHODS: We recruited a total of 73 patients diagnosed with recurrent depressive disorder (rDD) and 54 age- and sex-matched healthy controls (HCs). Serum adipocytokines were determined using ELISA kits (R&D, USA). The serum levels of the investigated molecules between depressive patients and HCs were compared, and diagnostic values were evaluated using the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve method for discriminating depressive patients from HCs. Correlations between the molecules and clinical variables were also evaluated.



RESULTS: Patients with rDD had lower levels of serum adiponectin and chemerin and higher levels of serum leptin, resistin and fetuin A (p < 0.05) vs. controls. Moreover, ROC curve analysis showed that the area under the curve (AUC) values of above set of adipocytkines were >0.7, with a sensitivity and specificity over 80% in discriminating patients with rDD from HCs.



CONCLUSIONS: These results suggest that circulating adipocytokies may hold promise as biomarkers for the diagnosis of rDD.

Language: en