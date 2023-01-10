Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Ocular trauma is an important cause of blindness and ocular morbidity worldwide. Knowledge of the cause of eye injuries can guide preventive strategies and optimize management capacity. The aim of the study was to find out the prevalence of ocular trauma among patients visiting the outpatient Department of Ophthalmology in a tertiary care centre.



METHODS: A descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted among patients with ocular trauma from 10 January 2023 to 5 July 2023 after obtaining ethical approval from the Institutional Review Committee. A convenience sampling method was used. The point estimate was calculated at a 95% Confidence Interval.



RESULTS: Among 4,959 patients, 107 (2.16%) (1.76-2.56, 95% Confidence Interval) had ocular trauma. Among them, 24 (22.43%) had occular trauma due to fall injuries. Ocular trauma was observed in 82 (76.64%) males and the common agent was blunt objects seen in 56 (52.34%).



CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence of ocular trauma among patients was lower than in other studies done in similar settings.



KEYWORDS: blunt injuries; injury; ophthalmology; prevalence.

Language: en