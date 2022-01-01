|
Citation
|
Gautam S, Rijal B, Sharma LK. JNMA J. Nepal Med. Assoc. 2023; 61(266): 765-768.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Nepal Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38289780
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Spinal cord injury usually results in disabling conditions. The incidence of spinal trauma is region-specific due to unique geography and demography. The epidemiology of spinal trauma changes with economic and social factors even in different periods. The aim of this study was to find out the prevalence of traumatic spinal cord injury among patients admitted to the Spine Unit in a tertiary care centre.
Language: en