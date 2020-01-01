|
Devkota A, Adhikari S, B k RK. JNMA J. Nepal Med. Assoc. 2023; 61(266): 755-757.
(Copyright © 2023, Nepal Medical Association)
38289781
INTRODUCTION: Poisoning occurs when substances are ingested, inhaled, or absorbed through skin contact in quantities that are harmful to the body. Knowledge of the pattern and prevalence of paediatric poisoning will help us quantify the burden of poisoning. The aim of the study was to find out the prevalence of poisoning among children visiting the Paediatric Emergency Department in a tertiary care centre.
