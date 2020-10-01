Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Poisoning is a serious public health issue in developing countries like Nepal. Information about poisoning may be helpful for poisoning prevention and hospital treatment, aiding in the development of measures that lower the morbidity and mortality associated with poisoning. This study aimed to find out the prevalence of poisoning among autopsies conducted in the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology in a tertiary care centre.



METHODS: A descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted among autopsied cases in the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology in a tertiary care centre. Data from 1 October 2020 to 1 April 2022 was collected between 22 December 2022 to 30 December 2022 from records after receiving ethical approval from the Institutional Review Committee. All autopsied cases during the study period were included with the exclusion of decomposed bodies. Convenience sampling method was used. The point estimate was calculated at a 95% Confidence Interval.



RESULTS: Among 399 autopsies, 63 (15.79%) (12.21-19.37, 95% Confidence Interval) were found to be cases of poisoning. Among 63 cases, 35 (55.56%) were male and 28 (44.44%) were female. The most common substance causing poisoning was unknown with 31 (49.21%) cases, followed by organophosphates with 24 (38.10%) cases and rodenticide with 8 (12.70%) cases.



CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence of poisoning among autopsies was found to be higher than similar studies conducted in similar settings.



KEYWORDS: autopsy; organophosphate poisoning; poisoning; suicide.

