Abstract

The Memorytalk online platform allows users to upload animated human stories. They may also choose to display related photos/characters and construct scenarios. Memorytalk may thus constitute a useful collaborative format for survivors of the Great East Japan Earthquake, especially evacuees from the town of Namie, who are now relocated in different areas across Japan, particularly as they are hesitant to talk about where they are from. This study examined various narrated animations created by Namie high school students within the Memorytalk platform, specifically for the purpose of investigating their storytelling methods based on Erving Goffman's role-distance theory. Memorytalk not only allows avatars that provide users with anonymity when expressing a wide range of memories, it also creates (1) opportunities for face-to-face workshops in the context of computer-mediated communication and (2) the therapeutic benefits of being humorous. In sum, the platform may provide users with a form of role distancing in which people in the diaspora can more freely express themselves and also store valuable local memories.

