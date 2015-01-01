Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous findings indicate that stress has a profound influence on suicide behavior, but the potential mediating and moderating mechanisms are unknown between uncertainty stress and suicide behavior. The present study, therefore, examined the relationship between uncertainty stress and suicide behavior, the mediating effect of depressive symptoms, and the moderating effect of family relationship in a sample of university students in China.



METHODS: 1828 university students were assessed anonymously by using the Uncertainty Stress Scale, Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale, Brief Suicidal Scale, and Family Relationship Scale between May to June in 2021. SPSS 26.0 was used for descriptive statistics and Spearman correlation analysis. PROCESS 3.5 was used to calculate the significance of the mediating and moderating effects of the variables.



RESULTS: Moderated mediation model analyses showed that: (a) depressive symptoms partially mediated the link between uncertainty stress and suicide behavior (indirect effect = 0.14, 95%bootstrap CI = 0.10, 0.19). The indirect effect of the depressive symptoms accounted for 67.12% of the total variance in suicide behavior. (b) The indirect association between uncertainty stress and suicide behavior was moderated by family relationship. Specifically, the paths from uncertainty stress to depressive symptoms (interact effect = -0.06, P<0.001) and depressive symptoms to suicide behavior (interact effect = -0.08, P<0.01) were weakened in the context of higher family relationship.



CONCLUSION: Depressive symptoms play a crucial role in bridging uncertainty stress and suicide behavior, while the family relationship can buffer the mediation impact of depressive symptoms. These findings significantly contribute to the prevention and intervention of suicide in Chinese university students.

Language: en