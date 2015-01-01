SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Surman K, Lockey D. Scand. J. Trauma Resusc. Emerg. Med. 2024; 32(1): e9.

(Copyright © 2024, Scandinavian Networking Group on Trauma and Emergency Management, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s13049-024-01180-7

38287437

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are used in many industrial and commercial roles and have an increasing number of medical applications. This article reviews the characteristics of UAVs and their current applications in pre-hospital emergency medicine. The key roles are transport of equipment and medications and potentially passengers to or from a scene and the use of cameras to observe or communicate with remote scenes. The potential hazards of UAVs both deliberate or accidental are also discussed.


Humans; *Aircraft; *Unmanned Aerial Devices; Hospitals

