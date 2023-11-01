Abstract

Although uncommon, the risk of aggression and violence is greater in people with schizophrenia than in the general population. Clozapine is the "gold standard" pharmacologic treatment for the management of persistent agitation and aggression in people with schizophrenia and is consistently recommended by guidelines and reviews for this purpose. Although clozapine is indicated for treatment-resistant schizophrenia based on its superior efficacy, studies have proposed that clozapine may have specific properties that ameliorate aggression and hostility that are distinct from its antipsychotic effects. A literature review was conducted on June 3, 2023, using the US National Library of Medicine's PubMed resource to identify articles focusing on clozapine for the treatment of aggression, violence, and/or hostility in patients with schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder. The majority of evidence, including from randomized control trials, supports the utilization of clozapine as maintenance treatment for persistent aggressive behavior in patients with schizophrenia, and supports that its anti-aggressive effects may be independent from its antipsychotic properties (e.g. - treatment of hallucinations and delusions). Future randomized control studies evaluating clozapine and clozapine serum levels with aggression as the primary outcome would be of benefit.

Language: en