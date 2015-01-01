Abstract

To expand the scientific literature on how resting state functional connectivity (rsFC) magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) (or the measurement of the strength of the coactivation of two brain regions over a sustained period of time) can be used to explain treatment compliance and recidivism among intimate partner violence (IPV) perpetrators. Therefore, our first aim was to assess whether men convicted of IPV (n = 53) presented different rsFC patterns from a control group of non-violent (n = 47) men. We also analyzed if the rsFC of IPV perpetrators before staring the intervention program could explain treatment compliance and recidivism one year after the intervention ended. The rsFC was measured by applying a whole brain analysis during a resting period, which lasted 45 min. IPV perpetrators showed higher rsFC in the occipital brain areas compared to controls. Furthermore, there was a positive association between the occipital pole (OP) and temporal lobes (ITG) and a negative association between the occipital (e.g., occipital fusiform gyrus, visual network) and both the parietal lobe regions (e.g., supramarginal gyrus, parietal operculum cortex, lingual gyrus) and the putamen in IPV perpetrators. This pattern was the opposite in the control group. The positive association between many of these occipital regions and the parietal, frontal, and temporal regions explained treatment compliance. Conversely, treatment compliance was also explained by a reduced rsFC between the rostral prefrontal cortex and the frontal gyrus and both the occipital and temporal gyrus, and between the temporal and the occipital and cerebellum areas and the sensorimotor superior networks. Last, the enhanced rsFC between the occipital regions and both the cerebellum and temporal gyrus predicted recidivism. Our results highlight that there are specific rsFC patterns that can distinguish IPV perpetrators from controls. These rsFC patterns could be useful to explain treatment compliance and recidivism among IPV perpetrators.

