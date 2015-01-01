|
Citation
|
Savolainen E, Lindqvist AK, Mikaelsson K, Nyberg L, Rutberg S. Syst. Rev. 2024; 13(1): e47.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38291491
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Over the last decades, the prevalence of AST has decreased significantly. Barriers to active school transport (AST) have been extensively examined in the literature, while psychosocial factors that facilitate AST have received less attention. To our best knowledge, there are currently no reviews on this subject. Therefore, the objective of this review was to scope the literature and identify published research about psychosocial factors related to AST.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Active school commuting; Attitudes; Confidence in ability; Social norms; Social support