Abstract

This meta-analysis evaluated the effectiveness of Parent-Child Interaction Therapy (PCIT) for maltreated families and examined potential moderators associated with the intervention. Seven English electronic databases (PubMed, PsycINFO, Web of Science, MEDLINE, Scopus, Cochrane Library, and ProQuest Dissertations and Theses Global) were systematically searched to identify randomized controlled trials (RCTs) published before January 20, 2023. Eleven studies involving 1,069 maltreated or high-risk families were included in the meta-analysis. Our results showed that PCIT significantly reduced child externalizing behaviors, improved parenting skills, and decreased parenting stress and child abuse potential in maltreated families. Additionally, families with confirmed maltreatment history reported larger effect sizes across all outcomes than those at high risk of maltreatment; parenting skills outcomes were more effective in adapted PCIT versions, using per-protocol analysis, and American caregivers, whereas none of the outcomes were related to the number of sessions. These findings provide encouraging evidence for the use of PCIT as an intervention for families with a history of maltreatment, although more high-quality RCTs are required to confirm its effects.

