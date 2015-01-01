|
Litvina LD, Konev SM, Koneva ES, Butko DU, Lyadov KV, Zhumanova EN, Gridin LA, Korchazhkina NB, Kotenko KV. Vopr. Kurortol. Fizioter. Lech. Fiz. Kult. 2023; 100(6): 31-39.
Влияние аппаратных методик тренировки баланса на риск падений, постуральный контроль и когнитивные функции у пожилых людей с хронической ишемией головного мозга. (Рандомизированное контролируемое исследование)
(Copyright © 2023, Izdatelstvo Meditsina)
38289302
INTRODUCTION: As a prevention of falls in elderly people with chronic cerebral ischemia, it is necessary to carry out rehabilitation measures with the inclusion of training aimed at improving statolocomotor and cognitive functions, improving proprioceptive sensitivity and reaction speed to external stimuli. AIMS: To compare the effectiveness of inclusion of hardware balance training on Huber ("LPG-Systems", France) and C-mill ("Physiomed Elektromedizin AG", Germany) simulators in complex postural control rehabilitation programs for elderly patients with chronic cerebral ischemia (CCI). MATERIAL AND METHODS: The study included 48 patients (19 men, 29 women), 81% of whom had moderate cognitive impairment. The median age was 76.2±8.5 years. The median Morse scale score before rehabilitation was 50.2 (CI 74-80). The patients were divided into three groups by randomization method: the patients of the 1st comparison group (n=16) were assigned to the Huber stabilizer; the patients of the 2nd comparison group (n=16) underwent training on the track with BOS-video reconstruction of walking "C-mill"; the patients of the control group (n=16) underwent the course of therapeutic gymnastics according to the developed method. The duration of the course in each group amounted to 8 therapeutic procedures. In the dynamics of the conducted trainings we evaluated: the risk of falls, parameters of postural disorders in statics and dynamics, as well as criteria determining cognitive dysfunction and quality of life of patients.
Language: ru
Humans; Aged; Female; Male; Aged, 80 and over; *Accidental Falls/prevention & control; *Brain Ischemia; balance; C-mill; Cognition; Huber; old age; Postural Balance; postural disorders; Quality of Life; rehabilitation; stability training