Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are strongly related to the development of various health problems. Several previous studies have revealed the link between ACEs, parental mental health, and child psychopathology. However, the direct association between ACEs and parenting behaviors is still understudied.



OBJECTIVES: To examine the relationship between parental ACEs and parenting, the effect of mental health which possibly mediated parenting behaviors, and the prevalence of ACEs. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Data was obtained from 403 parents of 6-18-year-old students in Chiang Mai, Thailand, from January to February 2023.



METHODS: Relationships among ACEs, depression, anxiety, stress, and parenting behaviors were examined using correlation analysis and path analysis. The direct and indirect effects of potential associated factors on parenting behaviors were also examined.



RESULTS: Overall, 62.5 % of parents reported at least one ACE. Path analysis revealed significant direct effects of ACEs on poorer mental health in all subscales: depression, anxiety, and stress (β = 0.19, 0.21, 0.18 respectively). ACEs were directly associated with the use of corporal punishment (β = 0.15). Stress also had a positive direct effect on inconsistent discipline (β = 0.18).



CONCLUSION: ACEs are common in parents and associated with mental health problems. ACEs also affect parenting behaviors via direct and indirect pathways. It is important to detect and provide interventions to parents having a history of ACEs and poor mental health to improve the quality of parenting practices.

Language: en