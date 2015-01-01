|
Roess AA, Henderson LF, Adams LM, Renshaw KD. AJPM Focus 2024; 3(1): e100171.
(Copyright © 2024, American Journal of Preventive Medicine Board of Governors, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
38293250
INTRODUCTION: Firearm sales and firearm-related injuries and deaths increased during the pandemic. Little is known about motivations for firearm purchasing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the mental health status of first-time purchasers. The purpose of this study was to estimate the association between firearm purchasing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and anxiety symptoms, depressive symptoms, and stress.
Language: en
Anxiety; COVID-19 pandemic; depression; firearm purchasing; mental health; stress