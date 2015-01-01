Abstract

Numerous case reports exist on penile strangulation injuries and extrication methods; however, the care and long-term consequences of penile strangulation injuries have been under-reported. Our aim is to investigate the long-term outcomes and sequalae following penile strangulation injuries. The PubMed Medline database was searched using the keyword string "penile strangulation," "penis strangulation," and "constriction" for all studies reporting outcomes of published penile strangulation injuries. Articles were evaluated for follow-up after strangulation injury, strangulating agent, extricating agent, and sequelae of injury. Fifty-six studies resulted with reports of 100 cases of penile strangulation and extrication from January 2000 to December 2019. The mean patient age was 41 (range: 3-86) years. Twenty-four (24/100) cases reported sequalae following extrication. Follow-up ranged from 2 weeks to 7 years with median follow-up time in the 7- to 12-month grouping. Metal rings comprised 36% (36/100) of strangulation agents and 50% of reported incidents were attributed to sexual activity. To our knowledge, this is the only study focusing on long-term outcomes after penile strangulation. This review provides a summary of 56 studies that document penile strangulation injuries over the last 20 years. Although a wide array of penile strangulation injuries have been documented in the literature, reports lack secondary management and long-term outcomes after removal of the strangulation device. We recommend that providers report long-term penile strangulation outcomes for future urologic evaluations after extrication.

Language: en