Citation
Guzman Villegas-Frei M, Jubin J, Bucher CO, Bachmann AO. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e335.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38297239
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Switzerland's student population is at a particularly high risk of developing mental health disorders, creating a major challenge for Switzerland's higher education establishments. Research to date has primarily sought to identify the risk factors affecting students' mental health; however, their exposure to these factors is often unavoidable. Thus, the present study adopted a salutogenic approach focussing on the determinants of health. We examined the mental health resources available to students reported in the literature as being susceptible to helping them maintain good mental health despite their exposure to risk factors.
Language: en
Keywords
Mental health; Mindfulness; Perceived stress; Protective factors; Resources; Self-efficacy; Social support; Students of applied sciences