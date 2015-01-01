Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to analyse whether safety and security equipment decreased patient and visitor violence (PVV) towards nurses in the COVID-19 period and quantify to what extent safety and security equipment affects PVV.



DESIGN: Controlled before and after study and difference-in-difference (DID) analysis. SETTING: A large hospital medical group, consisting of three public tertiary teaching hospitals, namely, Xinjiekou Branch, Huilongguan Branch and Xinlongze Branch of Beijing Jishuitan Hospital, located in the west and north parts of Beijing, China. PARTICIPANTS: A panel of nine departments recruited using two-step sampling method, administered online surveys in 2021 and 2022. A total of 632 eligible nurses participated in the survey in 2021 and 725 eligible nurses in 2022. MEASURES: We assessed impacts of the safety and security equipment on the PVV. The policy had been enacted in June 2020, and the corresponding measures were established after mid-December 2020, and therefore, we use a DID design to evaluate changes in nurses' PVV incidence. Departments are classified as either department installed or non installed, and nurses are classified based on their department.



RESULTS: Within the treatment group, the incidence of physical PVV significantly decreased from 13.8% in 2020 to 2.0% in 2021. In the control group, the incidence of physical PVV increased from 0.6% in 2020 to 2.7% in 2021. The application of the safety and security equipment decreased the incidence of physical PVV by 13.93% (95% CI: -23.52% to -4.34%). In contrast, no difference was observed between the treatment and control groups for the incidence of psychological PVV (6.23%, 95% CI: -11.56% to 24.02%) and overall PVV (0.88, 95% CI: -20.90% to 22.66%).



CONCLUSION: The safety and security equipment reduced the incidence of physical PVV towards nurses. For hospital managers in public hospitals, longer-term strategies roadmap for PVV prevention measures are needed to create a more supportive work environment in employees.

