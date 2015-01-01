Abstract

Alcohol is an influential drug that has extensive societal impact. In Aotearoa New Zealand, there are a number of worrying trends related to alcohol consumption including rates of alcohol-related harm and violence and heavy episodic drinking. To understand and address these issues, alcohol consumption rates and related trends need to be understood. A wastewater-based epidemiology study was carried out over the course of six months (April - September 2021), sampling one week per month from ten catchment areas covering ~40% of the national population. The average alcohol consumption was found to be 12.2 mL/person/day. Temporal and geographical trends in alcohol consumption were found; there was higher alcohol consumption on the weekends compared to weekdays, alcohol consumption was inversely related to settlement size, there was increased alcohol consumption due to public holidays and alcohol consumption was not seen to increase during COVID restrictions, however there was a notable change in the weekly trend during lockdowns. This application of alcohol WBE to Aotearoa New Zealand represents a comprehensive national study to understand alcohol consumption and its influences. The knowledge obtained will allow appropriate services and public policies to be reviewed to best serve communities.

