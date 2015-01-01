|
Citation
Theodoropoulou O, Holyoak L, Caswell N, Gardner KJ. Child Abuse Negl. 2024; 149: e106661.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38295605
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The ED literature has focused on the physical forms of childhood abuse with respect to eating disorders, overlooking non-physical abuse even though eating disorder patients report the latter either as primary experiences or as a revival of their childhood experiences. Additionally, there is no literature exploring whether adult eating disorder patients who have experienced childhood non-physical abuse continue to experience abuse as adults, and if they do, how well-being is impacted or linked with eating pathology.
Language: en
Keywords
Attachment; Eating disorders; Non-physical abuse; Self-esteem