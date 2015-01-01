Abstract

BACKGROUND: Research on abusive head trauma (AHT) is usually research on clinically identified cases, while population-based studies, having the potential to identify cases of shaking that did not end with hospital admission, are missing to date.



OBJECTIVE: Thus, we aimed to assess the prevalence of AHT and associated risk factors in a representative sample of the German population. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: We conducted a cross-sectional, observational study in Germany from July to October 2021. Using different sampling steps including a random route procedure, a probability sample of the German population was generated. The final sample consisted of 2503 persons (50.2 % female, mean age: 49.5 years).



METHODS: Participants were asked about sociodemographic information in a face-to-face interview and whether they had been ever responsible for the care of an infant and whether they had ever performed potential harmful methods including shaking to calm it, intimate partner violence (IPV) and adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) using a questionnaire.



RESULTS: In total, 1.4 % of women (N = 18) and 1.1 % of men (N = 13) reported to have at least once shaken an infant to calm it. Ever having used a potential harmful parenting method in calming an infant was reported by 4.9 % of women (N = 61) and 3.1 % (N = 39) of men. No gender differences were seen. A low income, living with someone under 16 in the household and victimization and perpetration of IPV and ACEs are associated with increased risks of shaking and other potential harmful methods to calm an infant.



CONCLUSIONS: Our data suggest that despite better knowledge on the dangers of shaking, the percentage of women that shake infants might be higher than previously thought. Also, intimate partner violence and ACEs are key risk factor for shaking and harmful parenting behaviors in general. This has important implications for future prevention programs.

