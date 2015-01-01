SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kerola A, Hirvensalo E, Franc JM. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2024; 18: e15.

(Copyright © 2024, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)

10.1017/dmp.2024.1

38291961

OBJECTIVE: As disasters are rare and high-impact events, it is important that the learnings from disasters are maximized. The aim of this study was to explore the effect of exposure to a past disaster or mass casualty incident (MCI) on local hospital surge capacity planning.

METHODS: The current hospital preparedness plans of hospitals receiving surgical emergency patients in Finland were collected (n = 28) and analyzed using the World Health Organization (WHO) hospital emergency checklist tool. The surge capacity score was compared between the hospitals that had been exposed to a disaster or MCI with those who had not.

RESULTS: The overall median score of all key components on the WHO checklist was 76% (range 24%). The median surge capacity score was 65% (range 39%). There was no statistical difference between the surge capacity score of the hospitals with history of a disaster or MCI compared to those without (65% for both, P = 0.735).

CONCLUSION: Exposure to a past disaster or MCI did not appear to be associated with an increased local hospital disaster surge capacity score. The study suggests that disaster planning should include structured post-action processes for enabling meaningful improvement after an experienced disaster or MCI.


Language: en

*Disaster Planning; *Mass Casualty Incidents; disaster planning; disasters; Emergency Service, Hospital; Finland; hospital preparedness plan; Hospitals; Humans; mass casualty incidents; surge capacity; Surge Capacity

