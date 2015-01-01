|
Citation
Whitehead Apm J, Franklin R, Mahony T. Forensic Sci. Int. Synergy 2024; 8: e100451.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38292494
PMCID
Abstract
Not finding a murder victim poses challenges for homicide investigators in solving crime, including determining where to search for the deceased's body. Existing literature focuses on locating offenders through criminal profiling; however, this is largely based on identification through forensic evidence found at the murder site or where the victim was located. This paper considered the challenge of locating a deceased victim from the perspective of search coordinators assisting homicide investigations. Could reference to previous homicide cases provide patterns and trends that may assist in locating disposed victims quicker, thus aiding in preserving vital physical evidence and providing expedient closure for the community? METHODS: Through generation of a dataset utilising all Queensland Police recorded homicides from 2004 to 2020 inclusive, statistical analysis was conducted using SPSS™ software to identify common trends and characteristics of victim disposal. These identified commonalities were used to develop the Disposed Homicide Victim Matrix (DHVM), and Search Coordinator Principles, as tools to assist search coordinators in future relevant cases.
Language: en
Keywords
Homicide victim disposal; Search coordination; Search strategy