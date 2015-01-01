Abstract

In this case study, we present an instance of genital lichen sclerosus et atrophicus that was initially misdiagnosed as child sexual abuse. A 6-year-old female presented to the emergency department with complaints of vaginal bleeding accompanied by pruritus. The initial suspicion of child abuse was prompted by the presence of blood. However, a thorough physical examination conducted by the forensic department ruled out any traumatic injuries and instead suggested an underlying pathology, ultimately diagnosed as lichen sclerosus et atrophicus. This case report underscores the vital role of forensics in excluding abuse as a cause in similar presentations, guiding the case towards a more accurate diagnosis. Additionally, it emphasizes the significance of possessing a comprehensive understanding of pathologies that can mimic abusive injuries, thereby preventing the potential consequences of an incorrect abuse diagnosis.

