Abstract

BACKGROUND: Road traffic injuries (RTIs) leading to long-term disability present a significant public health challenge, causing immense personal and societal consequences. Every year, 50 million people are hurt, 1.2 million die, 30% are permanently disabled, and 14% cannot return to work due to road traffic accidents. However, in many developing countries, information on the social integration of patients post-RTI remains limited. This study aimed to identify factors contributing to social integration following road traffic-related orthopedic injuries (RTOI) in Rwanda.



METHODOLOGY: A multicenter, cross-sectional study included 369 adult Road traffic orthopedic injuries (RTOI) victims from five Rwandan referral hospitals. Participants completed the IMPACT-S Questionnaire between 2 June 2022, and 31 August 2022, two years after the injury. It measured social integration in terms of activities and paricipation. We used logistic regression statistical analysis with a significance level of p < 0.05 to estimate odds ratios (OR) and 95% confidence intervals (CI). The Institutional Review Board for Health Sciences and Medicine at the University of Rwanda College of Medicine ethically authorized this study. Participants signed a written consent form before participating in the study. The data was kept private and was used only for this study.



RESULTS: The study's findings indicated that the mean age of RTOI victims was 37.5 ± 11.26 years, with a notable male predominance over females. Of the participants, 5.69% were unable to resume normal life activities. The overall mean score on the IMPACT-S scale was moderate, at 77 ± 17. Specifically, participants achieved an average score of 76 ± 16 for "activities" and a higher average of 84 ± 16 for "participation." Certain factors were associated with poor social integration compared to others, including belonging to the age group above 65 years (OR = 8.25, p = 0.02), female sex (OR = 3.26, p = 0.02), lack of rehabilitation (OR = 3.82, p = 0.01), and length of hospital stay >15 days (OR = 4.44, p = 0.02).



CONCLUSION: The majority of RTOI victims in Rwanda achieved successful reintegration into society; nevertheless, their mobility and community engagement were more significantly impacted compared to other aspects assessed by the IMPACT-S scale. The study emphasized the importance of early management, effective rehabilitation, and prompt patient discharge from the hospital in facilitating a successful return to everyday life after road traffic-related orthopedic injuries.

